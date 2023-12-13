Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Outdoor activities to Hobbies, creative outlets: 7 ways to divert kids from phone addiction

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 6:54 PM IST

    From outdoor activities promoting physical well-being to engaging hobbies fostering creativity, explore 7 effective ways to divert kids from phone addiction. Encourage family time, educational games, reading, and socializing to strike a healthy balance in their lives

    article_image1

    Pexels

    From outdoor activities promoting physical well-being to engaging hobbies fostering creativity, explore 7 effective ways to divert kids from phone addiction. Encourage family time, educational games, reading, and socializing to strike a healthy balance in their lives

    article_image2

    Pexels

    Outdoor Activities- Encourage outdoor activities that promote physical exercise and social interaction. Activities such as biking, hiking, playing sports, or simply spending time in nature can divert their attention from screens and contribute to their overall well-being

    article_image3

    Pexels

    Hobbies and Creative Outlets- Introduce your child to hobbies that spark creativity and passion. This could include drawing, painting, writing, playing a musical instrument, or engaging in other artistic pursuits. Hobbies not only provide a break from screens but also foster skills and interests that can last a lifetime

    article_image4

    Pexels

    Family Time- Allocate specific times for family activities without screens. This could involve board games, family movie nights, cooking together, or other shared experiences that strengthen family bonds. Creating a positive and interactive family environment can make kids less reliant on digital devices for entertainment

    article_image5

    Pexels

    Educational Games and Toys- Invest in educational games and toys that are both fun and intellectually stimulating. There are various options available that encourage learning through play, fostering cognitive development without the need for excessive screen time

    article_image6

    Pexels

    Limit Screen Time- Establish clear rules and limits on screen time. Set specific timeframes for device use and enforce breaks to encourage other activities. Use parental controls and monitoring apps to help manage and track screen time effectively

    article_image7

    Pexels

    Reading Time- Encourage a love for reading by providing a variety of books that cater to your child's interests and age group. Reading not only enhances cognitive skills but also provides an immersive and screen-free form of entertainment

    article_image8

    Pexels

    Socializing with Friends- Facilitate opportunities for socializing with friends in person. Organize playdates, sleepovers, or group activities that involve face-to-face interaction. Building strong social connections outside the digital realm helps children develop essential social skills and reduces the reliance on virtual connections

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Throat Cancer: Understanding the ailment and treatment options RBA

    Throat Cancer: Understanding the ailment and treatment options

    Daily Horoscope for December 13 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 13, 2023: Be careful Taurus, good day for Pisces & more

    Numerology Prediction for December 13 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Why is adult vaccinations necessary? Prioritizing health and wellness at every stage of life RBA

    Why is adult vaccinations necessary? Prioritizing health and wellness at every stage of life

    Daily Horoscope for December 12 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 12, 2023: Good day for Virgo, Libra; difficult day for Aquarius

    Recent Stories

    Vietnam to Thailand: 7 cheapest countries to live in ATG

    Vietnam to Thailand: 7 cheapest countries to live in

    Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 outdated and obsolete laws gcw

    Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 outdated and obsolete laws

    Meta Ray Ban smart glasses will give you fashion advice identify landmarks and more gcw

    Meta’s Ray Ban smart glasses will give you fashion advice, identify landmarks & more

    Year Ender 2023: 7 safest cities of India to travel alone ATG

    Year Ender 2023: 7 safest cities of India to travel alone

    cricket Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav: Top 10 T20 performances by the chinaman osf

    Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav: Top 10 T20 performances by the chinaman

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon