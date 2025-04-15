Keep your AC at THIS temperature to keep your electricity bill lower; Read on
Do you know the ideal AC temperature in summer to save on your electricity bill? A small mistake can significantly increase your bill
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
24°C – Ideal Temperature to Save Electricity
Running your AC at 24°C not only keeps the room cool but also reduces electricity consumption by 15-20%. This is the standard temperature recommended by BEE.
Very Low Temperature (16-18°C) – A Major Cause of High Electricity Bills
AC at 16-18°C? Be careful. This level of cooling isn't necessary, and it forces the AC compressor to work harder, resulting in a hefty electricity bill.
What Happens When the Temperature is Too Low?
When you run the AC at a very low temperature, the compressor is overloaded. This reduces its lifespan and increases electricity consumption.
Smart Use – Right Temperature, Right Setting
Smart people don't just run the AC; they run it smartly. 24°C and auto mode – these two settings together create an electricity-saving combo.
Saving Money Along with the Electricity Bill
Whether it's home or office – if you run the AC at 24°C every day, you'll notice a big difference in the electricity bill at the end of the month.
What is BEE's Advice?
BEE, or the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, also advises people to run their AC at 24 degrees to save electricity and protect the environment.