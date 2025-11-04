November Travels: Jaipur to Varanasi; 7 Places To Travel in India This Month
November Travels: November in India brings perfect weather, festive charm, and breathtaking landscapes. From royal forts to serene backwaters, here are seven stunning destinations to explore this month for a memorable getaway
November is one of the best months to explore India — the monsoon has retreated, the weather turns pleasantly cool, and the festive spirit fills the air. Whether you crave cultural immersion, mountain serenity, or coastal calm, these seven handpicked destinations offer the perfect mix of beauty, tradition, and adventure for your November travels. From the royalty of Jaipur to the serenity offered at the ghats of Varanasi; November will rejuvenate you for the upcoming winter.
Coorg, Karnataka
Coorg in November is a lush green paradise draped in mist, the perfect time to relax amid coffee-scented air. Visit scenic spots like Abbey Falls and Raja’s Seat, go on nature treks, and interact with locals at coffee plantations. With cozy weather and serene landscapes, it’s a dream for nature lovers.
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
As the white salt desert sparkles under the moonlight, November marks the start of the Rann Utsav. The festival blends music, dance, food, and crafts, showcasing Gujarat’s rich culture. Stay in luxury tents, enjoy camel rides, and gaze at the endless white expanse glowing under starlit skies — an unforgettable desert experience.
Jaipur, Rajasthan
The Pink City comes alive in November, offering clear skies and gentle warmth — ideal for exploring majestic forts and vibrant bazaars. Visit Amer Fort at sunrise, stroll through City Palace, shop for block prints and jewelry, and indulge in local Rajasthani thalis. Jaipur’s charm feels both royal and welcoming.
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
In November, Varanasi glows with divine energy during Dev Deepawali when the ghats are illuminated with thousands of diyas. Take a peaceful boat ride at sunrise, witness the powerful evening aarti, and wander through narrow lanes filled with ancient temples, sadhus, and soulful street food — a true spiritual awakening.
Hampi, Karnataka
Hampi’s surreal landscape of boulders and ruins shines best in November’s mild weather. Explore the magnificent temples, ride a coracle on the Tungabhadra River, and watch sunsets from Matanga Hill. The UNESCO World Heritage site is both a history lesson and a photographer’s paradise.
Shillong, Meghalaya
Nicknamed the ‘Scotland of the East,’ Shillong in November offers crystal-clear skies and rolling hills covered in green. Visit Umiam Lake for tranquil views, enjoy live music at local cafes, and take short drives to nearby waterfalls. The crisp mountain air and cultural warmth make Shillong feel refreshingly unique.
Alleppey, Kerala
November transforms Alleppey’s backwaters into a calm haven, perfect for slow travel. Glide through coconut-lined canals on a houseboat, taste authentic Kerala cuisine, and enjoy Ayurvedic massages. With post-monsoon greenery and peaceful waterways, it’s an ideal escape for relaxation and romance.