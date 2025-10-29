November 2025 Holidays: Check Full List of Non-Working Days; Plan Your Vacation
November month holidays: After a string of holidays in October, everyone from government employees to students is eagerly waiting to see if November will bring more days off.
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
November 2025 Holidays
Everyone loves a holiday! October was packed with them, from quarterly breaks to Gandhi Jayanti and Ayudha Puja. A 4-day Diwali break and extra rain days made it a great month.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Getty
November 2025 Holidays
So, will November also be a month full of holidays? Both students and government employees eagerly check the calendar for public holidays, but November's calendar is a disappointment.
34
Image Credit : x
November 2025 Holidays
There are no extra government holidays in November. The only days off are the 10 weekend days. Plus, schools and government offices will be open on some Saturdays.
44
Image Credit : iSTOCK
November 2025 Holidays
With the northeast monsoon starting, meteorologists warn of a potential cyclone. So, while there are no official holidays, schools might get days off due to heavy rain.
Latest Videos