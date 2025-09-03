Image Credit : our own

In view of the consecutive holidays, auspicious day, Milad un-Nabi, and the weekend, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses. In a statement released by the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation,

It is expected that more passengers will travel throughout Tamil Nadu from Chennai and other places on 03/09/2025 (Wednesday), 04/09/2025 (Thursday, auspicious day), 05/09/2025 (Friday, Milad un-Nabi), and the weekend days of 06/09/2025 (Saturday) and 07/09/2025 (Sunday).