3 5 Image Credit : stockPhoto

Why the time lag?

DATA SYNCHRONIZATION: When you recharge via a bank app, it can take a few hours to 3 days for the data to sync from the bank's server to NHAI's central system and then to the toll plazas.TECHNICAL GLITCHES: Sometimes, due to slow networks, the money gets deducted from your account but doesn't update on the FASTag chip immediately.LIST UPDATES: If your tag is 'BLACKLISTED', it needs a system update to get 'WHITELISTED' again. While this usually takes a few hours, rules say it can take up to 72 hours.