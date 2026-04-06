FASTag Alert: Why Your Last-Minute Recharge Won't Work Anymore!
NHAI is now urging drivers to recharge their FASTag at least 72 hours before a trip. This is to avoid tech glitches and penalties at toll plazas.
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Big change in FASTag rules
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) often updates FASTag rules to make travel smoother and cut down toll plaza traffic. The latest buzz is all about a new 72-hour guideline for account management and recharges.
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What is this 72-hour rule?
Usually, drivers top up their FASTag right before a toll plaza or while waiting in line. But often, the recharge doesn't show up in the account instantly. This leads to 'Blacklisted' or 'Low Balance' errors, forcing drivers to pay a penalty. To fix this, NHAI and banks are now pushing the 72-hour guideline. Basically, it's safer to recharge your account at least 72 hours before you start your journey.
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Why the time lag?
DATA SYNCHRONIZATION: When you recharge via a bank app, it can take a few hours to 3 days for the data to sync from the bank's server to NHAI's central system and then to the toll plazas.TECHNICAL GLITCHES: Sometimes, due to slow networks, the money gets deducted from your account but doesn't update on the FASTag chip immediately.LIST UPDATES: If your tag is 'BLACKLISTED', it needs a system update to get 'WHITELISTED' again. While this usually takes a few hours, rules say it can take up to 72 hours.
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Important points for drivers to note
Along with the 72-hour rule, keep these points in mind:RECHARGE IN ADVANCE: If you're planning a long trip, don't wait until the last minute. Top up well in advance.KYC UPDATE: As per NHAI's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' policy, you must complete your FASTag's KYC. Incomplete KYC tags might be deactivated.CHECK BALANCE: Before you leave, always check your balance on the 'My FASTag' app or your bank's website.AVOID DOUBLE FARE: If you cross a toll with low balance, you'll be charged double the toll amount. The 72-hour rule helps you avoid this.
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The benefits of following the rule
SEAMLESS TRAVEL: You won't have to wait at toll plazas because of technical issues.AVOID WASTING MONEY: You can easily steer clear of unnecessary penalties.REDUCED CONGESTION: When all vehicles have a proper balance, scanning is faster, and queues get shorter.Even though digital payments are quick, this 72-hour buffer is needed for server and tech syncs. Following this small change will ensure a stress-free journey.
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