NHAI will increase the FASTag Annual Pass fee to Rs 3,075 from Rs 3,000, effective April 1, 2026. The revised fee for FY 2026-27 applies to non-commercial vehicles and follows the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008.

NHAI Announces Fee Hike for FASTag Annual Pass

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to revise the applicable fee for the FASTag Annual Pass, increasing the rate from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for the 2026-27 Financial Year. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, this new fee structure takes effect on April 1, 2026.

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The adjustment follows the regulatory framework established under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The revised rate applies specifically to eligible non-commercial vehicles equipped with a valid FASTag.

Growing Popularity and User Benefits

This facility remains available at approximately 1,150 fee plazas across the network of National Highways and National Expressways. The Ministry noted that the adoption of the FASTag Annual Pass continues to grow among private vehicle owners, with the user base currently exceeding 56 lakh individuals.

By opting for this annual pass, motorists eliminate the need for frequent recharges. The system operates on a one-time fee payment that grants validity for one full year or a total of 200 toll plaza crossings.

The Ministry noted that the pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles, provided they maintain a valid FASTag. The activation process remains streamlined for the convenience of the commuters.

Once the one-time fee is paid through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official National Highways Authority of India website, the annual pass activates within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle. This digital integration ensures that the transition to the new fee cycle remains seamless for the existing 56 lakh users.

Positive Response Since 2025 Launch

The FASTag Annual Pass was originally launched on August 15, 2025. The Ministry observed that the response to the initiative has been significant since its inception. This adoption rate underlines the "greater convenience and cost-effective travel option" that the pass provides to National Highway users across the country. (ANI)