New Year Party Recipes: 5 Instant No-Gas Dishes Your Guests Will Love
New Year Party No Gas Recipes: Hosting a New Year's party at home but don't want the hassle of elaborate cooking? We've got you covered with five easy and quick recipes you can whip up in just 10 minutes without using the stove.
Quick and easy recipes that don't require a gas stove.
For a quick no-gas recipe, try a fun salad chaat. Mix boiled potatoes, cucumber, tomato, and pomegranate with chaat masala. You can also make corn, fruit, or sprout chaat.
Cake pops
For a sweet dish, cake pops are a great choice. Just melt chocolate in the microwave. Make balls from leftover cake crumbs, dip in chocolate, and add sprinkles on top.
No-bake bread pizza
You can also quickly make a no-bake bread pizza. Spread pizza sauce on a bread slice, top with melted cheese, mayo, and your favorite veggies, then serve.
Biscuit fruit dessert
Make a great dessert with biscuits. Crush 8-10 biscuits, mix with butter for a base. Add a cream cheese layer, top with chopped fruits, and chill in the fridge.
Cream cheese sandwich
You can also make cream cheese sandwiches. Mix finely chopped cucumber, carrot, cabbage, and onion in mayo. Add cream cheese, spread on bread, cut into triangles, and serve.
