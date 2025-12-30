Ahead of New Year 2026, Delhi Police have intensified security at Connaught Place and India Gate. A mock drill was conducted to test emergency readiness, and strict traffic restrictions will be imposed in Connaught Place from 7 pm on Dec 31.

Delhi Police have tightened security measures around Connaught Place and India Gate, ahead of the New Year celebrations in Central Delhi.

According to the police, a mock drill was conducted to ensure swift action in an emergency, and strict timings have also been issued for December 31. As preparations to welcome the New Year 2026 reach their peak, with restaurants, hotels, and markets decked out for celebrations, security agencies have stepped up vigilance in the national capital amid heightened terror concerns after the Red Fort blast.

Security Mock Drill Assesses Preparedness

Given the expected massive footfall during New Year celebrations, ensuring security at Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi, and one of its most prominent commercial hubs, has emerged as a key challenge for law enforcement agencies. To assess preparedness, a security mock drill was conducted on Friday (December 26) at Connaught Place's Inner Circle and the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

The mock drill simulated a scenario involving information about a suspicious bag lying near the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Upon receiving the call, multiple Delhi Police teams, along with the dog squad and bomb disposal squad, rushed to the scene. The area around the bag was immediately cordoned off, and public movement was restricted. After a thorough examination, security teams confirmed that the bag contained no suspicious or hazardous materials. Visuals from the operation highlighted the swift response and coordination among the police and other security agencies.

DCP Outlines Security Strategy

DCP New Delhi Devesh Mehla stated that such exercises aim to test the readiness and response times of the police and allied agencies during emergencies. He explained that the situation was deliberately created to evaluate how quickly and effectively agencies react to a potential threat.

"We have an SOP for the New Year, and the police personnel are deployed accordingly. We conducted a mock drill to test our stealth and preparedness. Our response time was adequate, as this was a sudden drill in which our dog squad, BDS, and staff were called. Proper barricading and announcement procedures were followed," he explained.

The DCP said that Connaught Place and India Gate tend to see heavy crowds on December 31 and January 1, and that adequate security measures have been implemented to ensure safety. He urged the public to remain vigilant and to immediately notify the police if they observe any suspicious activity or anti-social behaviour. He also urged people to avoid unruly behaviour during celebrations.

Traffic and Crowd Management Rules

As part of traffic and crowd management measures, vehicular movement will be restricted in Connaught Place from 7 pm on December 31. Only those with prior restaurant or bar reservations will be allowed to enter by vehicle, while pedestrians will be permitted to enter on foot. Addressing concerns related to excess crowding, restaurant and bar operating hours, and licensing, the DCP said all establishments will operate strictly in accordance with rules and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities.

Police March Reinforces Preparedness

Following the mock drill, a march was also held in the Inner Circle of Connaught Place under the leadership of DCP Devesh Mehla, reinforcing the message of police presence, alertness, and preparedness in the area.

Through this exercise, Delhi Police and other security agencies reaffirmed their readiness to respond to any emergency during the New Year celebrations. (ANI)