Navratri is a time when many people follow fasting traditions while looking for simple, filling and delicious foods to enjoy throughout the day. If you are tired of eating the same sabudana khichdi or fruits, there are plenty of easy Navratri snacks you can prepare at home.

From crispy potato bites to refreshing makhana and flavourful vrat-friendly chaat, these recipes require minimal preparation and can be made with commonly available ingredients.

Here are 7 quick Navratri snacks to try at home.