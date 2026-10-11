Knead the khoya well first

You must take the khoya out of the fridge first if you are making jamuns with it. You should knead it well with your hands or sift it through a sieve once it reaches room temperature.

Sift the milk powder before use

You must sift the milk powder well along with maida and baking powder when you make jamuns. This breaks the small lumps in the dough and mixes everything evenly. You should add milk or water little by little while kneading instead of pouring it all at once.