Navratri is a time for devotion, festive meals and traditional recipes prepared during the fasting period. If you are looking for a sweet dish that is simple to make and suitable for many vrat menus, makhana kheer is worth trying. Made with fox nuts, milk, sugar and aromatic spices, this creamy dessert brings together a rich texture and a delicate flavour.

Also known as fox nut pudding, makhana kheer is often prepared during religious festivals and specialoccasions. The recipe uses everyday ingredients, requires little preparation and can be served warm or chilled, making it a delicious addition to your Navratri 2026 menu.

Ingredients for Makhana Kheer

You will need the following ingredients to prepare makhana kheer at home:

2 cups makhana (fox nuts)

1 litre full-fat milk

4–5 tablespoons sugar, or according to taste

2 tablespoons chopped almonds

2 tablespoons chopped cashews

1 tablespoon raisins

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

8–10 strands of saffron,

optional 1 teaspoon ghee

A few pistachios for garnish, optional

Fasting note: Ingredients permitted during vrat can vary by household and regional tradition. Check that your sugar, ghee and other ingredients meet your family's fasting practices.