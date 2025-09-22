On the first day of Navratri 2025, PM Modi shared a soulful musical tribute, celebrating devotion and Maa Shailputri. He urged citizens to share bhajans and extended festive greetings, wishing strength, faith, and good fortune to all.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a spiritual tribute on the first day of Navratri 2025. On Monday, PM Modi took to his X handle and shared a soulful rendition of the bhajan 'Ya Devi Sarv Bhuteshu', celebrating the festive spirit of Navratri through music.

"Navratri is about pure devotion. So many people have encapsulated this devotion through music. Sharing one such soulful rendition by Pandit Jasraj ji," he wrote.

<br>The Prime Minister also urged people to share their own Bhajan creations or favourite choices, adding that he would post them throughout the festive days.

In another tweet, PM Modi also extended his greetings to the nation and said, "Infinite Navratri greetings to all of you. May this sacred festival, filled with devotion, courage, restraint, and determination, bring new strength and new faith into everyone's life. Jai Mata Di!"

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for Navratri to the nation and wished for "new strength and faith" among the citizens.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Infinite Navratri greetings to all of you. May this sacred festival, filled with devotion, courage, restraint, and determination, bring new strength and new faith into everyone's life. Jai Mata Di."

Sharadiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

As each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom, PM Modi added that Monday is dedicated to Maa Shailputri.

"Today, during Navratri, is a special day for the worship and rituals of Maa Shailputri. My wish is that, with the Mata's affection and blessings, everyone's life may be filled with good fortune and good health," he wrote.

During the 9 days of Navratri, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur.

Navratri will conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)