Belly Fat: Simple Kitchen Drinks That Can Help You Lose That Tummy
Losing belly fat is a big deal, and what you eat and drink matters a lot. Some simple, medicinal drinks can actually help you in this fight.
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Simple drinks that help reduce belly fat
Your diet and the drinks you choose play a huge role in cutting down belly fat. Some drinks with medicinal properties can really help you on your weight loss journey.
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Jeera water helps cut down excess body fat easily
Cumin seeds have active compounds like thymoquinone and limonene. Just soak 1-2 teaspoons of jeera in a glass of warm water overnight and drink it in the morning. This helps reduce body inflammation, keeps blood sugar in check, and improves digestion, which all support weight loss.
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Helps reduce appetite and makes you feel full
Fenugreek or methi water helps you lose weight by making you feel full and reducing your appetite. It contains a high amount of soluble fibre, which keeps your stomach feeling full for longer. This means you'll naturally eat fewer calories.
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Ajwain moderately helps in weight loss
Ajwain, or carom seeds, can give your weight loss a small boost. It stimulates digestive enzymes and increases your metabolic rate. It also helps reduce bloating and improves how your body absorbs nutrients. For best results, soak one teaspoon of ajwain in a glass of water overnight. Then, strain it and drink it on an empty stomach the next morning.
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Cinnamon water helps regulate blood sugar and aids weight loss
Cinnamon water helps with weight loss by regulating your blood sugar levels. It's best to drink this on an empty stomach every day. Studies show that taking cinnamon supplements can significantly reduce body weight and BMI. You'll see the best results when you use 3 grams or more per day.
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Turmeric water helps control blood sugar and reduce fat.
Turmeric and its main component, curcumin, help with weight loss by reducing inflammation and improving your metabolic health. Some studies suggest that taking concentrated curcumin supplements, along with diet and exercise, can help you lose an average of 0.5 to 1 kg in 8 to 12 weeks.
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Fennel water easily reduces excess body fat.
Fennel, or saunf, helps you lose weight by improving digestion, controlling your appetite, and reducing that bloated feeling. You can soak 1-2 teaspoons of fennel seeds in a litre of water overnight and sip it throughout the day. Another trick is to chew half a teaspoon of roasted saunf after meals to avoid snacking.
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Ginger water helps in weight loss
Ginger water helps with weight loss because it boosts your metabolism, helping you burn more calories. It also reduces your appetite. The active compounds in ginger, gingerols and shogaols, also help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation in the body.
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