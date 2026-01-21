National Hugging Day was created in 1986 by Rev. Kevin Zaborney in Clio, Michigan. Zaborney came up with the idea after noticing that many people feel low or depressed during the period between the winter holidays and Valentine’s Day.

He chose January 21 because it falls between Christmas, New Year, and Valentine’s Day, a time when emotional energy often drops. Zaborney believed that society, especially in the United States, was uncomfortable showing feelings in public. He hoped a special day would help people feel more open about expressing care and affection.

At first, Zaborney thought the idea might fail. However, National Hugging Day was later listed in Chase’s Calendar of Events, which helped it gain attention. Over time, the day spread beyond the US and is now marked in many countries.