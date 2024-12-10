Mutual fund investment: Top small-cap mutual funds with over 30% returns in 2024

Around 10 small-cap mutual funds delivered over 30% returns to investors in 2024. This compilation highlights some of these top-performing funds.

Four small-cap funds delivered over 40% returns in 2024. Bandhan Small Cap Fund topped the list with a 47.73% return, followed by Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund (46.89%) and LIC MF Small Cap Fund (41.82%).

Invesco India Small Cap Fund yielded 40.43% in 2024. ITI Small Cap Fund delivered 38.11%, followed by Tata Small Cap Fund (36.04%) and Bank of India Small Cap Fund (35.77%).

Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund returned 32.20% in 2024. Nippon India Small Cap Fund, the largest small-cap fund, delivered 30.39%.

Kotak Small Cap Fund and Axis Small Cap Fund delivered 29.08% and 28.43% respectively in 2024. Quant Small Cap Fund yielded 28.34%, and Franklin India Smaller Cos Fund returned 26.31%.

ICICI Pru Smallcap Fund and Quantum Small Cap Fund offered concurrent returns of 19.69% and 18.96%, respectively.

Latest Videos