World's first AI-assisted IVF baby born: Conceived, born using robot-assisted sperm injection

In a major breakthrough, scientists from Conceivable Life Sciences, a biotechnology company, said that the first baby conceived using its fully automated, digitally controlled intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) system has been born. A 40-year-old woman has given birth to a healthy baby.

Until now, Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) has been used during IVF in the medical world. Artificial Intelligence has replaced this old technique. The AI baby was born in Guadalajara, Mexico. The 23 steps of the ICSI procedure were processed with the help of AI by a team from Conceivable Life Sciences.

Conceivable combines AI and robotics to automate more than 200 steps required to create embryos for IVF.

AI did sperm selection

The ICSI has been used since the 1990s and usually requires skilled embryologists to perform it by hand. According to study, variability in manual skill and fatigue have been known as limiting factors.

During the IVF process, the male's sperm and the female's egg are fertilized. Then the embryo is transferred. In this entire process, the doctor performs the work from sperm selection to injection and transfer. Whereas, during the AI-assisted IVF procedure, human hands were not used.

A 40-year-old woman, who was undergoing IVF treatment with donor eggs after a previous failed attempt, became pregnant using this new automated process.

AI selected the sperm, which was injected into the donor's eggs. Then 4 out of 5 successful fertilizations occurred. A healthy embryo was transferred to the woman. In this way, the world's first baby was born from AI-assisted IVF.

Along with precise selection, the use of human hands was reduced in this process.

AI is Making the IVF Process Easier

Using Artificial Intelligence in IVF has made this process easier but the new technology still requires research. Scientists are understanding how the process can be made more convenient by using Artificial Intelligence.

"This new system could change the way we do IVF. It offers more consistency, reduces stress for lab staff, and may even improve egg survival," said Dr. Cohen.

