RCB overtake DC in unwanted list after 2nd consecutive home defeat at Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their poor home run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, registering their second successive defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium following a loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday.

The Red and Gold outfit has looked like a different team this season, with their middle-order and bowling making contributions that give hope for a maiden trophy run. While they have looked unstoppable away from home, with three big wins against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and five-time champion teams Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), they have registered two back-to-back losses after posting totals in the 160s at Bengaluru.

RCB registered most losses at a venue

This is RCB's 45th loss at Chinnaswamy, the most by a team at a venue, which also happens to be their home. Their win-loss ratio in Bengaluru is 0.977. Second is DC, who have lost 44 matches at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, with a win-loss ratio of 0.840.

The third spot goes to defending champions KKR, who have lost 38 matches at Eden Gardens, with a win-loss ratio of 1.394.

How RCB lost to DC?

After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals, led by the spin attack of Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) and Vipraj Nigam (2/18), restricted the home side to 163/7 in their 20 overs, with standout knocks played by Phil Salt (37 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Tim David (37* in 20 balls, with two fours and four sixes). This happened despite a powerful 61-run stand between Salt and Virat Kohli (22 in 14 balls, with a four and two sixes).

Delhi Capitals were then reduced to 58/4, but Rahul, along with Tristan Stubbs, showed resistance as they compiled an unbeaten stand of 111 runs for the fifth wicket to take their team to a clinical win. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 93 off 53, consisting of seven fours and six sixes, while Stubbs scored 38* off 23, with four boundaries and a six, in the team's fourth win.

DC is in the second place with four wins in all of their four matches, while RCB sits at fourth spot with three wins in five matches and two losses.

KL secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

