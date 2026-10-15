Police arrested a technician in Punjab for allegedly stealing Rs 1.99 lakh from a customer’s bank account using a malicious APK file. Officials said the accused, a resident of Haryana’s Jind, had repaired the complainant’s phone before allegedly installing the file and hacking the device.

A mobile phone technician has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly Rs 2 lakh from a customer’s bank account after installing a malicious APK file on the phone. Gurugram Police said the accused, identified as Rohit, is a resident of Jind in Haryana and was arrested in Punjab. Police said two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The complaint was filed on July 8, 2024, at Cyber Crime Police Station West. The complainant alleged that Rs 1,99,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account. Police said Rohit had repaired the complainant’s phone. He allegedly downloaded an APK file onto the device and hacked it to carry out the fraud. Investigators have not shared further details about the second accused.

How APK files can be used in ,cyber fraud

APK is the file format used to install apps on Android phones. APK files are not automatically harmful, but apps from unknown links or untrusted websites may contain malware. Depending on permissions, a malicious app can expose sensitive information or help criminals compromise a device. Cyber security authorities advise against installing APK files received through unsolicited messages or unfamiliar websites.

How to protect your phone and bank account

Install apps through official stores and keep your phone’s software updated. Do not install an app just because a technician, caller or message asks you to. Keep installation from unknown sources disabled, review app permissions and never share banking passwords, PINs or one-time passwords.

Before handing over a phone for repair, back up data and avoid leaving banking apps open. Check account statements and transaction alerts regularly.

If money is withdrawn without permission, contact your bank and report the fraud by calling India’s cybercrime helpline 1930. You can also file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.

(With inputs from agencies)