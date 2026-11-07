Dr Alok Chopra shares five gut health tips to help people enjoy Diwali 2026 celebrations without neglecting their digestion. From mindful eating and hydration to adequate sleep, these simple habits can support digestive health.

Diwali is a time for family gatherings, vibrant decorations, glowing diyas, festive parties and indulgent sweets. From enjoying traditional delicacies to attending late-night celebrations, the festive season often brings changes to people's daily eating and sleeping routines. While enjoying these occasions is an important part of the celebrations, overeating, excessive alcohol consumption, irregular meals and inadequate sleep can affect digestive health. To help people enjoy the festivities without neglecting their well-being, Dr Alok Chopra, a specialist in cardiology and functional medicine, has shared a few simple tips on Instagram to support gut health during the festive season.

In his post, the doctor encouraged people to follow the message, 'Party Hard, But Be Gut Smart', highlighting a few mindful habits that can help support digestion, maintain energy levels and promote overall well-being during celebrations.

1. Do Not Arrive At Parties Hungry

Skipping meals before attending a Diwali party may make you more likely to overeat or reach for sweets and snacks. Dr Chopra recommends having a small, protein-rich snack before heading out. This can help manage hunger and reduce the tendency to binge on festive treats.

2. Stay Hydrated Between Drinks

Festive gatherings may involve alcohol consumption, making it important to stay hydrated. The doctor recommends alternating alcoholic drinks with water and avoiding alcohol on an empty stomach. Drinking enough water can also help maintain hydration during long celebrations.

3. Give Your Gut Some Breathing Room

Eating too quickly or having large portions can leave you feeling uncomfortable after festive meals. Dr Chopra advises eating slowly and being mindful of portion sizes. He also recommends avoiding lying down immediately after eating. A short walk of 10 to 15 minutes after a meal can help support digestion.

4. Do Not Compromise On Sleep

Late-night Diwali parties and family gatherings can disrupt regular sleep schedules. However, getting enough rest remains important for overall health. Dr Chopra suggests aiming for six to seven hours of sleep on most days, even during a busy festive season.

5. Start The Next Morning With Healthy Habits

After a night of celebrations, returning to a balanced routine can help you feel better. The doctor recommends starting the morning with water, having a balanced breakfast and including some physical activity. He also advises against crash diets and detox plans to compensate for festive indulgences.

Enjoy Diwali While Taking Care Of Your Gut Health

Festive celebrations do not mean giving up regular health habits. Being mindful of food portions, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep and maintaining some physical activity can help people enjoy Diwali while supporting their digestive health. Small, consistent habits can make it easier to balance festive indulgences with overall well-being.