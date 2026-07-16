Monsoon Stomach Flu: Warning Signs, Common Symptoms and When to See a Doctor
Monsoon increases the risk of stomach flu due to contaminated food and water. Recognising the early warning signs and symptoms can help you get timely treatment, prevent dehydration, and recover more quickly.
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What is stomach flu?
This viral infection spreads through contaminated food or water, especially during the monsoon. Unlike a regular flu, it directly attacks your digestive system. This makes your stomach feel heavy and completely drains your body's energy.
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Early warning: Low-grade fever and loss of appetite
When germs enter your body, your immune system starts to fight back. This fight often causes a low-grade fever. At the same time, inflammation in your digestive tract leads to a severe loss of appetite, making it hard to eat anything.
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Nausea and repeated vomiting
As the infection gets worse, most people first feel nauseous. This often leads to repeated vomiting that just won't stop. This discomfort happens because your stomach is trying to throw out the infection since it can't digest food.
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Severe fatigue and dehydration
Constant vomiting and diarrhoea cause your body to lose essential water and minerals very quickly. This can lead to severe dehydration. The condition develops much faster in children and the elderly. That's why your body feels extremely tired and weak.
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