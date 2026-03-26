Baby Girl Names: 80+ Modern Names for Your Baby Girl, Inspired by Maa Durga
If a little angel has arrived at your home during Chaitra Navratri, there's no greater joy! You can name your baby girl after Maa Durga. Here, we've got a list of over 80 beautiful names inspired by the Goddess.
Baby Girl Names: 80+ Modern Names for Your Baby Girl, Inspired by Maa Durga
The whole of India is celebrating Chaitra Navratri, with everyone deep in devotion to Mata Rani. If a baby girl is born in your family during these 9 days, it's considered a special blessing from Maa Durga herself. So, why not choose a name for your daughter inspired by the Goddess?
Names for Girls, Full of Meaning
Aadvika – Unique, one-of-a-kind
Aaryahi – Goddess Durga, noble
Aayushi – One with a long life
Abhaya – Fearless
Adwitiya – One who has no match
Aigiri – Daughter of the mountain
Aishani – A symbol of power
Baby Girl Names Inspired by Maa Durga
Akula – Goddess Parvati/Durga
Anika – Beautiful, a name for Durga
Anvitha – One who is followed
Aparna – One who doesn't even eat leaves (Parvati)
Aradhya – One who is worshipped
Bhavya – Grand, beautiful
Chaitra – Born in the month of Chaitra
Chitrika – Wonderful, Goddess Durga
Dakshyani – Daughter of Daksha
Diti – Divine
Dheeya – Glow, radiance
Divija – Born in heaven
Eesha – Protector, a goddess
Ekanshi – Made of a single part
Gauri – Bright, beautiful
Gayatri – Mother of the Vedas
Girija – Daughter of the mountain
Names for Daughters, Inspired by Maa Durga
Hamsini – One who rides a swan
Hradini – Radiant
Idika – The Earth, a goddess
Ira – Earth, knowledge
Ishani – Shiva's consort
Ishvi – Powerful
Jaya – Victorious
Jetashri – Victorious, name of a raga
Jivika – Giver of life
Kamakshi – One with beautiful eyes
Kanya – A pure girl
Kaushiki – Born from Durga
Kavya – Poetry
Names for Your Little Girl, Inspired by Mata Rani
Keya – Monsoon flower
Khyati – Fame
Kiara – Bright, a modern name
Kriti – Creation
Kuvari – A pure girl
Kyra – Ruler, sun
Lakshya – Goal, aim
Lalita – Gentle, beautiful
Maanya – Worthy of respect
Mahika – The Earth, a drop of dew
Manvi – Humanity
Manya – Respected
Mayra – Beloved
Medha – Intellect
Mihika – Mist
Mishka – A gift of love
Myra – Special, beloved
Beautiful Names for Baby Girls
Navya – New, modern
Nitya – Eternal
Nyra – Radiant
Ojaswi – Luminous
Parnika – A small leaf
Prisha – A gift from God
Ranya – Pleasant, victorious
Reva – Narmada river, a star
Ridhima – Full of love
Ritvi – One who shows the right path
Saadhvi – A virtuous woman
Saanvi – Goddess Lakshmi
Sarika – A beautiful bird
Satarupa – One with many forms
Shanvi – Goddess Durga
Sharanya – One who gives refuge
Shayna – Beautiful
Shyla – Daughter of the mountain
Siya – Radiant
Meaningful Names for Your Daughter
Stuti – Praise, prayer
Tanvi – Gentle, beautiful
Tristha – Connected to the three worlds
Tvarita – Fast, swift
Vanya – A gift from God
Vartika – A lamp
Vritika – Thought, nature
Yashasvi – Successful
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