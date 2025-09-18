Mix These 5 Ingredients in Amla Juice for Incredible Hair Growth Results
Nowadays, due to pollution, poor diet, stress, and using chemical products, hair falls out excessively. This also reduces the hair's shine. You can put a stop to all these problems just by using amla juice.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Hair Growth
Everyone wants long, thick, shiny hair. But pollution, poor diet, and stress cause hair fall and dullness. Amla juice can fix this, especially when mixed with other ingredients.
1. Aloe Vera Gel....
Aloe vera has great moisturizing properties that keep the scalp hydrated and reduce dandruff. Mix it with amla juice and massage into the roots to boost circulation and new growth.
2. Fenugreek...
Fenugreek, rich in protein, stops hair fall. Soak seeds, make a paste, and mix with amla juice to strengthen roots. Also, add castor oil to amla juice for thicker hair.
4. Onion Juice
Onion juice's sulfur boosts keratin, reducing hair fall when mixed with amla juice. Coconut oil locks in moisture, making hair soft, long, and strong when combined with amla.
How to Use
Apply these amla juice mixes to your scalp and hair 2-3 times a week. Leave for an hour, then wash with a mild shampoo. It's a great natural way to reduce hair fall.