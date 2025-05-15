Mango Check: Simple ways to identify naturally ripened vs chemically treated fruit
People love to eat mangoes in summer. But traders mix chemicals for higher profits. Here's how to check if your mangoes are chemically ripened.
| Published : May 15 2025, 12:06 PM
1 Min read
Two types of mangoes are available in summer: naturally ripened and chemically ripened.
People often can't tell the difference and buy chemically ripened mangoes.
Here's how to differentiate between chemically ripened and naturally ripened mangoes.
Vendors often use calcium carbide to ripen mangoes, which is harmful to health.
To identify chemically ripened mangoes, put them in a tub of water. If they float, they're chemically ripened.
Naturally ripened mangoes have a strong aroma, while chemically ripened ones have a chemical smell.
Naturally ripened mangoes are ripe inside and firm outside, while chemically ripened ones appear ripe outside but are soft inside.
Naturally ripened mangoes have a uniform inner color, while chemically ripened ones have varying inner colors.
Naturally ripened mangoes last longer, while chemically ripened ones spoil quickly.
