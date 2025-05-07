During summer, mangoes are abundant. Instead of the usual coconut, tomato, and onion chutneys, try this mango chutney. It's a blend of sweet, sour, spicy, and salty flavors. This unique chutney is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

The highlight of this chutney is its flavor. The sweetness of ripe mangoes and the sourness of raw mangoes combine to create a wonderful taste. The added spices and sweeteners further enhance this flavor.

Ingredients for Mango Chutney:

Ripe Mangoes - 2

Raw Mangoes - 1

Sugar or Jaggery - 1/2 cup

Vinegar or Lemon Juice - 2 teaspoons

Chili Powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Cumin Powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Mustard Seeds - 1/4 teaspoon

Fenugreek Seeds - a pinch

Ginger - a small piece

Garlic - 2 cloves

Salt - to taste

Oil - 1 teaspoon

Curry Leaves - a few leaves

Instructions:

First, put the chopped mango pieces in a bowl, add sugar or jaggery, and mix well. Let it soak for a while. This will release water from the mangoes. Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds and let them splutter. Then add curry leaves, grated ginger, and chopped garlic and sauté. Add chili powder and cumin powder to the sautéed ingredients and sauté lightly. Pour the soaked mango mixture into the pan and add salt to taste. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the mangoes are soft and the chutney thickens. Once the chutney thickens, add vinegar or lemon juice, boil for a minute, and remove from heat. After the chutney cools, store it in an airtight container.

Tips for Preserving the Chutney:

- Avoiding adding water while making the chutney will help it last longer.

- After the chutney cools completely, store it in clean, dry glass bottles and seal them tightly.

- Refrigerating the chutney allows you to use it for several weeks or even months.

Uses of Mango Chutney:

- It goes well with breakfast and lunch items like rice, idli, dosa, and chapati.

- It can be spread on sandwiches and burgers.

- It is added to some curries and gravies for flavor.

- It's delicious as a dip with fried papad and fritters.