Want Rotis as Soft as Cotton? Try These Simple Kitchen Secrets
Even though jowar roti is a great food, getting it soft and thin can be a real challenge. Jowar is gluten-free, so the rotis often dry out or tear. The secret is all in how you knead the dough.
To keep it soft for hours
The secret to soft, thin jowar roti is cooking the dough. Mix the flour with hot water, let it steam, then knead it well. This keeps the rotis soft for hours.
Why should you eat jowar roti?
Jowar is called a local 'superfood'. Its benefits are:
High in fiber, it helps digestion.
Aids in weight loss and controls blood sugar levels.
It's gluten-free and good for heart health.
Why doesn't the roti turn out soft?
Wheat has gluten, which gives chapati its elasticity. But since jowar has no gluten, the roti dries out or tears quickly. So, it's essential to cook and knead the dough correctly.
Ingredients needed
Jowar flour - 1 cup
Water - 1 cup
Salt - half a teaspoon
Ghee - 1 teaspoon
Method of preparation (step by step)
Boil water with salt. Turn off heat, add jowar flour, mix, and cover for 5 mins to steam. Knead the warm dough until smooth. Add ghee and knead again. Roll out and cook on a hot tawa.
Tips for soft roti
Always use hot water. Add ghee or oil to the dough at the end. Beginners can use a plastic sheet to roll without tearing. What to serve with jowar roti? It's great with garlic chutney, yogurt, or baingan bharta.
