Bajra VS Jowar: Which roti is best to eat in winter for health?

We can try jowar roti and bajra roti to improve our health. But which one is better? Let's find out which roti is healthier to eat, especially during winter.

Many people around us eat roti. However, most consume roti made from wheat flour. We eat roti instead of rice. But eating roti every day is not good. Wheat flour may not suit everyone. Therefore, we can try jowar roti, bajra roti, etc., which improve our health. So… which of these two is better? Let's now find out which of these two rotis is healthier to eat, especially during winter.

Actually, both jowar roti and bajra roti are good for health in winter. But there are some differences in nutrients, health benefits, and usage. Many people include these two rotis in their diet during winter. Jowar roti, which is easily digestible, should be eaten during the day. Bajra roti, which provides more heat and energy to the body, should be eaten at night. Let's see which roti to eat when.

1. Bajra Roti Nutritional Value (per 100 grams): Calories: 378

Protein: 11 grams

Fiber: 8.5 grams

Iron: 8 milligrams

Magnesium: 137 milligrams Benefits of eating Bajra Roti:

Good source of energy: Keeps the body warm and provides sustained energy during winter. Good for diabetes: Low glycemic index helps control blood sugar levels. Bone strength: High calcium and phosphorus content strengthens bones. Improves digestion: High fiber content relieves constipation and gas. Heart health: Controls cholesterol and benefits the heart.

2. Jowar Roti Nutritional Value (per 100 grams): Calories: 329

Protein: 10.4 grams

Fiber: 6.7 grams

Iron: 4.1 milligrams

Potassium: 363 milligrams Detoxifies: Removes toxins from the body. Gluten-free: Suitable for people with gluten allergies. Weight loss: Improves digestion and aids in weight loss. Good for skin and hair: Antioxidants promote radiant skin and healthy hair. Increases hemoglobin: Iron content helps reduce anemia.

