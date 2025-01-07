Makar Sankranti 2025: AP, Telangana government declare 10 days Sankranti Holidays for students; read details

Makar Sankranti 2025: This year, Sankranti will offer prolonged vacations, allowing students, professionals, and businesses to spend time with their families. Despite persistent discussion regarding the vacation schedule, the Andhra Pradesh government has offered explanations.

article_image1
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 2:50 PM IST

Sankranti is an important celebration in Telugu states that lasts three days: Bhogi, Makar Sankranti, and Kanuma. It is when those who have moved abroad for study or a career come home to rejoice with their families. The three days are filled with pleasure and enthusiasm, and schools and universities have an extended holiday to commemorate the occasion.

article_image2

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana governments have provided clear information on the Sankranti holidays. The Education Department in AP has stated that the Sankranti holidays will take place from January 10 to 19, 2024-25.

article_image3

School Holidays

The holiday dates were changed owing to recent rains, but despite reports that the vacations will be reduced, the administration has stated that such assertions are false. SCERT Director Krishna Reddy has officially declared the holiday period from January 10 to 19, providing students with ten days off for the event. Bhogi, Makar Sankranti, and Kanuma will be observed on January 13, 14, and 15, respectively.

article_image4

School Holidays

The Telangana government has scheduled Sankranti vacations from January 11 to 17. According to the academic calendar, public holidays are designated for Bhogi on January 13 and Makar Sankranti on January 14, with January 15 being optional. The holidays will begin on January 11, the second Saturday of the month, followed by Sunday, and end on Friday, January 17.

article_image5

school holidays

Telangana's schools will restart on Saturday, January 18. Furthermore, the recently restored Cherlapalli Railway Terminal in Telangana has been outfitted with contemporary amenities and will run special trains for Sankranti visitors.

