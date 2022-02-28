  • Facebook
    Mahashivratri 2022: Banks to be shut in these states

    First Published Feb 28, 2022, 9:01 AM IST
    Mahashivratri is a significant festival in the Hindu culture and holds importance. This day is also observed as a bank holiday in the entire country.

    Many government offices and banks in India will be shut as it is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general people, and schools and many businesses are closed. Like Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, banks in India are shut. Likewise, on Mahashivratri, which is an important festival in the Hindu culture, banks across India are shut. 
     

    Mahashivratri is a holy festival to honour Lord Shiva and his wife Goddess Parvati (Durga), who, as per Hindu mythology, got married on this day. Maharashtra has declared a bank holiday on Mahashivratri. The Hindu festival also holds importance in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and they also observe a bank holiday.
     

    In Karnataka, there will be a bank holiday on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Likewise, in Tamil Nadu, many devotees walk barefoot for more than 14 km to reach Lord Shiva’s Annamalaiyar temple on the top of a hill.
     

    Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also observe a holiday. Special rallies and pujas are held in various cities to honour the Lord.
     

    Coming back to the North of India, Himachal Pradesh also observes a holiday on Mahashivratri. A big puja is held in a small town in Mandi near Manali. In Kashmiri, Hindus also celebrate Mahashivratri. However, they do not keep a bank holiday.
     

    Madhya Pradesh also observes a holiday, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain is one of the most respected shrines of the Lord in India. Punjab and Gujarat also observe a bank holiday on Mahashivratri. Punjabi Hindus organise Shobha Yatras. In Mrugi Kund, people believe that Lord Shiva himself arrives to take a bath. In West Bengal, there will be a holiday. 

