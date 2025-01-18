Mahakumbh 2025: Holy Water to Rudraksha-5 Sacred Items to Bring Home from Prayagraj for prosperity

Bringing sacred soil, Rudraksha beads, Tulsi leaves, Shivalinga, religious books, and Triveni Sangam water from Mahakumbh is considered auspicious, bringing positivity and prosperity to your home.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 4:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 4:29 PM IST

Sacred Soil

If you're attending Mahakumbh, bring back the holy soil from the Ganges ghats. Use it for your Tulsi plant or keep it in a red pouch in your home temple.

article_image2

Rudraksha/Tulsi Beads

Bring Rudraksha or Tulsi beads from Mahakumbh. These are sacred in Hinduism, removing negativity and promoting peace of mind when worn.

article_image3

Tulsi Leaves

After bathing at Triveni Sangam, get Tulsi leaves from the Hanuman temple. Keep them in a red cloth in your safe for good luck.

article_image4

Shivalinga & Religious Items

Bring a Shivalinga, religious books, or worship items like a conch or bell from the Mahakumbh fair for blessings.

article_image5

Holy Water

Bring the holy water from Triveni Sangam and sprinkle it around your house for prosperity and to dispel negativity.

