Maha Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa leaves Prayagraj after harassment by men; read SCARY details

A woman from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, selling garlands at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela, gained global attention for her captivating eyes. Despite her poverty, she was praised for her beauty, compared to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, and her eyes were likened to Aishwarya Rai. She became famous overnight. However, her current situation is unfortunate. Read on to find out why.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 3:32 PM IST

Monalisa captivated millions through social media after a video creator shared a video about a garland-selling girl at the Kumbh Mela. When Mona Lisa started trending, everyone who went to the Kumbh Mela, whether they took a holy dip or not, started looking for her. Mona Lisa, selling garlands, was suddenly swarmed by selfie-seeking youngsters.

article_image2

Now, an incident has occurred where a group of young men harassed Monalisa under the pretext of taking selfies. Tired of this harassment, Monalisa has left the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.

article_image3

According to a report, a group of young men approached Monalisa and claimed her father had sent them to take a selfie with her. They then swarmed her. When Monalisa refused, the group barged into her tent and harassed her. Her family tried to protect her and took her to a safe place. The group then turned on her family and tried to assault them.

article_image4

Monalisa

"For my and my family's safety, I have to leave Prayagraj and go back to Indore. If possible, I will return to sell garlands at the next Maha Kumbh Mela," she said.

article_image5

After the harassment, her father said that the Kumbh Mela is no longer a safe place for Mona Lisa to earn a living or ensure her well-being. Mona Lisa's sudden fame adversely affected her business, as people were more interested in selfies than buying garlands.

