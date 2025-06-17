Madhya Pradesh Tourism: Khajuraho to Ujjain; top 10 places visited by people
MP Tourism Boom: One city in MP broke tourism records! Ujjain drew huge crowds, while Khajuraho attracted foreign tourists… From tiger trekking to temple visits, over 130 million experienced MP's heritage—find out why everyone's flocking there!
| Published : Jun 17 2025, 04:27 PM
2 Min read
18
Image Credit : X
MP Tourism Boom - Record-Breaking Figures
Over 134.1 million tourists visited Madhya Pradesh. Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, became a hub for tourists. In 2024, MP broke tourism records. Ujjain alone welcomed 73.2 million pilgrims and tourists.
28
Image Credit : X
Khajuraho: A Favorite for Foreign Tourists
While domestic tourists flocked to Mahakal Lok, foreign tourists were drawn to Khajuraho. Surpassing Gwalior and Orchha, Khajuraho welcomed 33,131 foreign tourists, captivated by its architectural art.
38
Image Credit : X
Religious Sites Shine - Ujjain on Top
A 39% increase from 2023 – Mahakal Lok was flooded with devotees. Compared to 52.8 million pilgrims in 2023, 73.2 million people visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple and Mahakal Lok in 2024.
48
Image Credit : X
Crowds Also Gather in Chitrakoot, Maihar, Omkareshwar
Chitrakoot saw 10 million, Maihar 13.3 million, and Omkareshwar 2.4 million tourists. This proves that religious tourism has taken off this year. Projects like Shri Ram Van Gaman Path, Raja Ram Lok, and Devi Lok were central.
58
Image Credit : X
Tiger, Jungle, and Adventure Enthusiasts Also Arrived in MP
The number of tiger watchers increased in national parks like Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Panna, and Pench. A large number of foreign tourists also arrived for wildlife tourism. 167,000 foreign tourists visited the state.
68
Image Credit : X
Natural Beauty Also Captivated Hearts
Natural sites like Pachmarhi, Bhedaghat, Amarkantak, Hanuwantiya, and Sarsi Island became popular among tourists. Experiences like water adventure, camping, and trekking attracted youngsters.
78
Image Credit : X
15 New Names on UNESCO's Tentative List
The number of tourists in Gwalior has tripled. Bhojpur, included in UNESCO's tentative list, has also been added. Gwalior has received the title of 'Creative City of Music,' giving a new platform to Madhya Pradesh's historical heritage.
88
Image Credit : X
Why Did MP Become the New Tourism Champion?
MP has become India's tourism powerhouse! The perfect combination of clean cities, safety, heritage, tiger reserves, and spiritual destinations has won hearts. A unique blend of culture, wildlife, religion, and nature is on display. According to Tourism Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla, this growth is a result of MP's cultural heritage, natural beauty, and safe tourism policy.
