Lung cancer often develops silently, making early detection crucial. High-risk individuals should consider annual low-dose CT screenings to catch the disease early, improving treatment success and survival chances.

Lung cancer is one of the hardest cancers to catch early, often developing quietly with no clear signs until it has spread. This delay in diagnosis is what makes it so difficult to treat. For those at higher risk, regular screening offers a vital chance to find the disease before symptoms appear. When detected in its early stages, the likelihood of responding well to treatment and living longer is significantly better.

Who Should Be Screened?

Lung cancer screening is not meant for everyone. It is recommended only for those considered high-risk. This usually applies to adults aged 50 to 80 who have smoked heavily—20 pack-years or more—and are either current smokers or quit within the past 15 years. Additional risk factors such as long-term exposure to asbestos, radon, or industrial dust (e.g., in mining or construction), as well as a family history of lung cancer, can further raise the risk and may warrant evaluation.

The Role of Low-Dose CT (LDCT)

Among available screening tools, low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is considered the gold standard. It is more sensitive than a regular chest X-ray and can spot suspicious changes in the lungs long before symptoms appear. Global research shows that this method can significantly reduce lung cancer deaths by facilitating earlier diagnosis and timely treatment.

When and How Often to Screen

Eligible individuals should typically undergo LDCT screening once a year. However, the choice to begin, continue, or stop screening should take into account age, current health status, and how long and heavily the person has smoked. It's important to check in with your doctor regularly, especially if your habits, health, or lifestyle change.

Stay Alert to Warning Signs

Even with regular screening, it's essential to stay aware of symptoms. A lingering cough, unexplained drop in weight, breathlessness, or coughing up blood should never be overlooked—whether or not the individual is still smoking. For those already at risk, such signs should prompt immediate medical review.

Why Timely Screening Matters

By the time lung cancer causes noticeable symptoms, it may have already spread. Screening gives high-risk individuals a chance to catch the disease in its early, more treatable stages. If you fall into this category, don’t wait—speak with your doctor about whether LDCT is right for you. In lung cancer, timing can make all the difference.

Article by- By Dr. M A SuboorShaherose, Consultant, Haematology, Medical Oncology, CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills, Hyderabad