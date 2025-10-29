Lime vs. Lemon: What's the difference? Which One Is Healthier for You?
We see two types of lemons in the market: green (lime) and yellow (lemon). Even though they look similar, have you ever wondered what the differences are between them?
Difference in shape and color
Limes are small, round, and green with a strong scent, adding special flavor to food. Lemons are larger, oval, and yellow, often used in juices and detox drinks.
Difference in taste and aroma
Limes are more sour due to high citric acid, with a hint of sweet. Lemons are less sour but have a strong, slightly bitter taste, making them great for pickles and chutneys.
Which is better for health?
Both are rich in Vitamin C. Limes have more, boosting immunity and skin health. Lemons are high in antioxidants like flavonoids, aiding digestion and reducing inflammation.
Differences in the peel
Lime peel is thick, used for flavor in baking, desserts, and sauces. Lemon peel is thin with aromatic oils, widely used in cocktails, dressings, and other drinks.
Which is better for a diet?
Drinking lime juice in warm water in the morning helps detoxify the body. Lemons are great in salads, pickles, and seafood. Overall, both boost immunity and give the body a natural glow.