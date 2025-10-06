- Home
- Lifestyle
- Kojagori Lakshmi Puja 2025: Date, Timings, Vrat Katha, Significance & Sharad Purnima Puja Vidhi
Kojagori Lakshmi Puja 2025: Date, Timings, Vrat Katha, Significance & Sharad Purnima Puja Vidhi
Kojagori Lakshmi Puja 2025: Celebrate Kojagori Puja 2025 — a divine night dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, observed with fasting, prayers, and night-long vigil under the radiant Sharad Purnima moon for wealth, prosperity, and spiritual bliss
Kojagori Lakshmi Puja
Kojagori Lakshmi Puja, also known as Kojagori Vrat or Bengali Lakshmi Puja, is a grand festival celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. Observed on the full moon night of Ashwin month, it marks a night of divine awakening, where devotees stay awake to invoke Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. The festival symbolizes abundance, purity, and spiritual illumination, as it coincides with the radiant Sharad Purnima—a night when the moon shines with full brilliance, believed to nourish both body and soul.
Kojagori Puja 2025: Date and Timings
Event Date and Time
- Kojagori Puja Monday, October 6, 2025
- Purnima Tithi Begins 12:23 PM, October 6
- Purnima Tithi Ends 09:16 AM, October 7
- Nishita Time (Best Puja Time) 11:46 PM – 12:34 AM
- Moonrise 05:33 PM, Krishna Dashami
Time
The Nishita time is considered the most auspicious moment for performing Kojagori Lakshmi Puja, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth, asking “Ko jagarti?” — “Who is awake?” — blessing those who remain devoted and vigilant.
The Spiritual Importance of Kojagori Puja
According to the Skanda Purana, observing Kojagori Vrat with devotion ensures prosperity, health, happiness, and progeny. The night is marked by sacred fasting, meditation, and playing traditional games like Chausar, symbolizing joy and good fortune. Devotees also offer coconut water, sweets, and lamps to honor the Goddess.
The Kojagori night signifies not only material wealth but also the awakening of the inner spirit. Staying awake under the moonlight represents awareness, purity of thought, and readiness to receive divine grace.
Kojagori Puja Vidhi and Rituals
Fasting and Night Vigil (Jagarana): Devotees observe a fast and stay awake throughout the night, singing hymns and chanting prayers to invite Goddess Lakshmi.
Lakshmi Puja: Lamps and candles are lit in every corner of the home; offerings of sweets, rice, milk, and coconut water are made to the Goddess.
Games and Charity: Families play Chausar and make charitable donations, signifying the sharing of joy and wealth.
Spiritual Benefits: The ritual is said to remove poverty, bring fortune, and bestow peace of mind.
Kojagori Puja beautifully blends devotion, discipline, and joy, inspiring a spirit of gratitude and abundance. Under the serene moonlight of Sharad Purnima, it reminds devotees that true wealth lies in faith, kindness, and spiritual awakening.