Fasting and Night Vigil (Jagarana): Devotees observe a fast and stay awake throughout the night, singing hymns and chanting prayers to invite Goddess Lakshmi.

Lakshmi Puja: Lamps and candles are lit in every corner of the home; offerings of sweets, rice, milk, and coconut water are made to the Goddess.

Games and Charity: Families play Chausar and make charitable donations, signifying the sharing of joy and wealth.

Spiritual Benefits: The ritual is said to remove poverty, bring fortune, and bestow peace of mind.

Kojagori Puja beautifully blends devotion, discipline, and joy, inspiring a spirit of gratitude and abundance. Under the serene moonlight of Sharad Purnima, it reminds devotees that true wealth lies in faith, kindness, and spiritual awakening.