Diwali 2024: Auspicious Lakshmi puja timings, shubh muhurat

Diwali is on Thursday, October 31st. There are several auspicious muhurats for Lakshmi Puja on this day. You can perform puja at home, shop, or office during these times
The first auspicious muhurat for Lakshmi Puja on Thursday, October 31st, will begin at 4:24 PM and last until 5:48 PM
The second auspicious muhurat for Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2024 will be from 5:48 PM to 7:24 PM
The muhurat from 7:24 PM to 8:59 PM on Thursday, October 31st, is also auspicious for Lakshmi Puja
According to scriptures, Lakshmi Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal. On October 31st, Pradosh Kaal will be from 5:48 PM to 8:22 PM
Lakshmi Puja during Sthira Lagna holds special significance on Diwali. Vrishabha Lagna will prevail from 6:39 PM to 8:37 PM on October 31st
Special worship of Goddess Lakshmi is performed after midnight on Kartik Amavasya. This puja is done during Nishita Kaal, which will be from 1:07 AM to 3:18 AM on October 31st