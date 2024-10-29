Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Auspicious Lakshmi puja timings, shubh muhurat

Diwali is on October 31st

Diwali is on Thursday, October 31st. There are several auspicious muhurats for Lakshmi Puja on this day. You can perform puja at home, shop, or office during these times

Diwali 2024 Auspicious Muhurat

The first auspicious muhurat for Lakshmi Puja on Thursday, October 31st, will begin at 4:24 PM and last until 5:48 PM

Lakshmi Puja 2024 Auspicious Muhurat

The second auspicious muhurat for Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2024 will be from 5:48 PM to 7:24 PM

This Muhurat is also Auspicious for Diwali Puja

The muhurat from 7:24 PM to 8:59 PM on Thursday, October 31st, is also auspicious for Lakshmi Puja

Diwali 2024 Pradosh Kaal Muhurat

According to scriptures, Lakshmi Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal. On October 31st, Pradosh Kaal will be from 5:48 PM to 8:22 PM

Diwali 2024 Sthira Lagna Muhurat

Lakshmi Puja during Sthira Lagna holds special significance on Diwali. Vrishabha Lagna will prevail from 6:39 PM to 8:37 PM on October 31st

Diwali 2024 Nishita Kaal Muhurat

Special worship of Goddess Lakshmi is performed after midnight on Kartik Amavasya. This puja is done during Nishita Kaal, which will be from 1:07 AM to 3:18 AM on October 31st

