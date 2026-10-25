You must respectfully place the idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on the altar. You should then offer paddy, food grains, flowers, and clothes to the Goddess. You need to light incense sticks and a lamp to perform the rituals. Devotees prepare kheer on this night and keep it under the moonlight. You must offer this moonlight-soaked kheer as prasad later. Devotees who stay awake all night and chant mantras find peace and freedom from all sorrows.