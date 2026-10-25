The wait for Goddess Lakshmi's worship is almost over. Will Kojagari Lakshmi Puja fall on October 25 or October 26? You can check the exact Purnima timings and auspicious hours according to the Guptapress and Bishuddha Siddhanta almanacs right here.

Lakshmi Puja falls on October 25. Bengali households worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, on the holy occasion of Sharad Purnima. Devotees perform this puja with great dedication to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to their homes. Many people, however, are confused about the exact start and end times of the Kojagari Purnima tithi this year. You can check the complete list of puja items and the Purnima timings according to the Guptapress and Bishuddha Siddhanta almanacs below.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2026: When is the Purnima tithi?

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja falls on Sunday, October 25, 2026, according to the Guptapress almanac. The Bengali calendar marks this day as 7 Kartik. The Purnima tithi will start at 10:57:30 AM on October 25, as per this almanac. The tithi will end at 9:48:35 AM on Monday, October 26.

The Bishuddha Siddhanta almanac, on the other hand, states that the Kojagari Purnima tithi will begin at 11:58 AM on Sunday, October 25. The tithi will conclude at 9:42 AM on Monday, October 26.

Both almanacs show a slight difference in the starting times. You should check the specific almanac your family follows to know the exact puja timings.

Complete item list for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

You will not miss anything during the rituals if you arrange all the necessary items before the puja. You can check the complete list of required puja materials here.

1. Kalash and welcoming items

Earthen or copper pot — 1

Kundahari or Eksara (clay plate) — 1

Paddy and soil — for setting up the pot

Mango twig with five leaves

Green coconut or regular coconut — 1

New gamcha (cotton towel) — 1

Sindoor (vermilion) — 1 box

Sesame seeds and Haritaki — for puja and sankalpa

2. Main puja items

Goddess Lakshmi idol or picture — 1

Chandmala — 1

Paddy stalks

Cowries and coins

Asananguriyak (ring-shaped seat) — 3

Madhuparka bowls — 3

Panchagavya (five cow products)

Atap rice (sun-dried rice)

3. Flowers and fragrance items

Lotus flower — at least 1

Marigold, rose, or tuberose flowers and garlands

Bael leaves and Tulsi leaves

Durva grass

Incense sticks and camphor

Lamps and cotton wicks

Ghee or mustard oil

4. Offerings and prasad

Five types of fruits including banana, apple, pear, cucumber, and sugarcane

Sesame laddoos and coconut laddoos

Puffed rice or beaten rice sweet balls (Moya)

Batasa and laddoos

Puffed rice (Khoi) and beaten rice (Chire)

Betel leaf and betel nut

5. Other essential items

Rice powder or chalk powder for drawing Alpana

Lakshmi Panchali book

Kushasan or blanket for sitting

What should you remember before the puja?

Families organize Kojagari Lakshmi Puja according to their traditional customs and preferred almanacs. You should cross-check the item list with your family rules before buying the materials. Your puja preparations will become much easier if you arrange the flowers, fruits, offerings, and pot setup items in advance.