China has announced new visa application rules for Indians from October 26, 2026. Check where to apply, updated submission procedures, service fee changes and key document requirements before planning your trip.

Indian travelers will see a major shift in Chinese visa rules. China will accept visa and consular document applications directly from October 26, 2026. You must submit your papers at the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi or the Consulate General in Mumbai. The current visa application centers in India will shut down their operations.

The Chinese Embassy announced these changes through a notice on October 22, 2026. The visa application centers in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata will stop taking new applications from October 26. Applicants who already finished their process can collect their documents from these centers until 12 PM on October 30.

Where should you apply?

The new system assigns your application office based on your home state. Residents of Maharashtra and Karnataka must apply at the Chinese Consulate General in Mumbai. Applicants from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh must apply at the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. People from all other states will also route their applications through the New Delhi Embassy.

Online application is a must

You must start the new visa process online. Applicants need to fill out the form and upload the required documents on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's consular portal. The embassy does not charge any fee at this stage. Officials will check your online application and send an email approval. You then have 30 days to visit the embassy or consulate in person with your passport, application form, and supporting documents. People applying for diplomatic, official, or special visas must book a phone appointment in advance.

Strict rules for fee payment

A Travel Trade Journal report states that applicants can only pay the fees using a Demand Draft. The embassy will not accept cash or cheques. Authorities have also extended the fingerprint exemption for short-term visas (up to 180 days) until December 31, 2026.

Rs 1 lakh bank balance for tourist visa

Tourists planning a China trip must submit their bank statements for the last six months. You must maintain a minimum average monthly bank balance of Rs 1 lakh during this period. Business visa applicants face extra paperwork. You need to submit additional documents, including handwritten Chinese approval notes on the inviting Chinese company's papers.

Things to check before you travel

Indians planning a China trip should check the official embassy or consulate notices before applying. You can make your application process smooth by following the rules for online checks, physical document submission, and financial proofs.

This October 26 change is a major update in the Chinese visa process. Travelers should plan their trip dates carefully and keep enough time for the new application process.