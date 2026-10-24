The US GFS and European ECMWF weather models show different paths for the possible cyclone. The US GFS model predicts a low-pressure zone around October 23, which could become a cyclone by October 25. This model shows the storm moving towards the Odisha coast and hitting land near Bhubaneswar on the night of October 27. The European ECMWF model expects the low pressure around October 24 and a cyclone by October 26. This model predicts landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on October 28. We cannot confirm right now whether Odisha or Andhra Pradesh will face the actual impact.