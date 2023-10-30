Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth: Necklace to rings, 5 must have accessories for women

    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival observed by married women who fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. It involves a day-long fast, followed by rituals and prayers performed in the evening. 

    During this festival, women often wear specific accessories and dress in traditional attire. Here are some Karwa Chauth accessories.

    Necklace

    Elevate yourself by wearing this silver pendant and chain from Sahukar Collections. It gives a diamond look and is perfect for Karwa Chauth.

    Adjustable rings

    This adjustable and affordable ethnic ring comes with silver platting and has a mirror in the center. 

    Brass bangles

    This brass bangle by the Sahukar collection comes in high-quality silver and oxidized fashion and is best for your Karwa Chauth look. 

    Silver necklace

    This silver necklace by Sahukar collection is elegant and classy and is also very light in weight. You can pair it with a deep-neck blouse. 

    The nirvana vanki ring

    The Nir diamond ring has 18Kt yellow gold (4.65 grams) with diamonds (0.3100 Ct) which is a perfect match for your Karwa Chauth look.

    Karwa Chauth 2023: From city-wise moonrise time to shubh muhurat to rituals and more

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali

    World Savings Day: How to celebrate and tips to save money

    What is Osteoporosis? Know why young people can have this and more

    Numerology Prediction for October 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Mohanlal announces next pan-Indian film Rambaan

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during campaigning

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF tanks enter Gaza City; cut key road amid escalating tensions (WATCH)

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips to make your fast comfortable and easy

    Karwa Chauth 2023: From city-wise moonrise time to shubh muhurat to rituals and more

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

