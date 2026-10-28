You can try white vinegar if the glue remains on glass or suitable stainless steel surfaces. You dab some vinegar on a cloth and place it over the sticky spot for a few minutes. You then wipe it with a soft cloth and wash it well with dishwashing liquid. You will notice that vinegar does not work the same way on all types of glue. You should avoid using it on aluminum, certain coated metals, decorative finishes, or acid-sensitive surfaces.

Things to note before using new utensils!

You must wash the utensil thoroughly with dishwashing liquid and clean water after removing the sticker glue. You should ensure no traces of oil, vinegar, or other cleaning agents remain on cooking or serving vessels. You must never scrape the glue with a knife, blade, or steel scrubber, as this easily scratches non-stick cookware. You should safely follow the manufacturer care instructions if the stickiness just refuses to go away.