Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kale to Broccoli: 7 iron-rich vegetables to boost your nutritional intake

    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    Embark on a journey to optimal health by embracing the nutritional prowess of iron-rich vegetables. In this guide, we unveil seven plant-powered wonders that not only tantalize your taste buds but also combat iron deficiency. Elevate your well-being as you discover the vibrant world of leafy greens, cruciferous delights, and nutrient-packed vegetables that promise to nourish your body from within

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Embark on a journey to optimal health by embracing the nutritional prowess of iron-rich vegetables. In this guide, we unveil seven plant-powered wonders that not only tantalize your taste buds but also combat iron deficiency. Elevate your well-being as you discover the vibrant world of leafy greens, cruciferous delights, and nutrient-packed vegetables that promise to nourish your body from within

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Spinach: Spinach is rich in iron and also contains vitamin C, which enhances iron absorption. You can include raw spinach in salads or cook it as a side dish

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Kale: Kale is another leafy green that is high in iron. You can use it in salads, smoothies, or sauté it as a side dish

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Broccoli: Broccoli is not only a good source of iron but also contains vitamin C, which aids in iron absorption. Steam or sauté broccoli to retain its nutritional value

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Swiss Chard: Swiss chard is a leafy green vegetable that is rich in iron. It can be cooked similar to spinach and used in various dishes

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Beets: Beets are not only a good source of iron but also contain other essential nutrients. You can include beets in salads or roast them as a side dish

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Lentils: While lentils are not vegetables, they are an excellent plant-based source of iron. Include lentils in soups, stews, or as a side dish

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Peas: Peas are a good source of iron, and they can be added to salads, soups, or as a side dish and is so tasty

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from January 29 to February 4 2024 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 29 to February 4, 2024

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from January 29 to February 4 2024 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 29 to February 4, 2024

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from January 29 to February 4 2024 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from January 29 to February 4, 2024

    Numerology Prediction for January 29 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 28, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 28, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Recent Stories

    Realme 12 Pro launched 5 things to know before buying this latest smartphone gcw

    Realme 12 Pro launched: 5 things to know before buying it

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar appeals CM Siddaramaiah to extend Namma Metro until Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar appeals CM Siddaramaiah to extend Namma Metro until Tumkur

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket' snt

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket'

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test snt

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test

    Kriti Sanon goes back to the '70s, looks HOT in bell-bottom pants RKK

    Kriti Sanon goes back to the '70s, looks HOT in bell-bottom pants

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon