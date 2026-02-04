Japanese Secret to Reduce Stroke Risk: Do This Daily for 15 Minutes
A simple Japanese daily habit may help lower the risk of stroke and support heart health. Practiced for just 15 minutes, it is especially beneficial for people over 50 and is known to improve circulation and reduce stress.
Health problems
In today's fast-paced life, heart attacks and strokes are common problems. A stroke is a sudden interruption of blood supply to the brain. Poor heart health also increases stroke risk.
Stroke risks
An ischemic stroke can occur with an irregular heartbeat or blood clots. This can stop blood flow to the brain. But the Japanese use a unique, traditional method to prevent strokes.
Health secret
Nutritionist Shweta Shah shared this on Instagram. The Japanese maintain their health by soaking their feet in hot water for 15-20 minutes daily. It's especially recommended for people over 50.
Improved health
- Hot water opens blood vessels and improves circulation, reducing heart strain and stress.
- Adding Epsom salt relaxes muscles and helps you sleep well, great for insomnia.
Symptoms of a stroke
A stroke can be sudden, but the body gives early signs. See a doctor if you notice:
- Sudden loss of balance.
- Blurred vision.
- Face drooping on one side.
- One arm drifts down.
- Slurred speech.
Who are at a higher risk?
Some people have a higher risk of stroke:
- People over 65.
- Heavy smokers and drinkers.
- Those with frequent severe headaches or migraines.
- People with high blood sugar or type-2 diabetes.
