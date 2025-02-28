Is your towel causing acne and allergies? Here's when to replace them!

Are you using towels for months, thinking they look clean? Do you know what skin problems can arise from this? How often should you stop using a towel you use daily? How to recognize when a towel is no longer usable? Let's find out more details here.

Usually, any towel or dress, saree, or any cloth material is used until it tears, right? Some people even stitch and wear the torn ones. Many people do not know that the tears are due to the lack of quality in the cloth. Using poor-quality towels can cause many skin problems. Let's find out what they are.

Reason: Bacteria, Fungus

Using the same towel for a long time causes moisture, sweat, and skin oils to remain in it. This leads to the growth of bacteria and fungus. If you use them for months, they will also smell bad. Even if you don't care, many skin problems will occur. Skin problems

The first problem that comes from using the same towel for a long time is acne. Different types of pimples form on the face and remain as black spots. Also, allergies and fungal infections also occur. Some people may also experience rashes and itching. If you are frequently catching a cold, it may be due to the towel you are using.

When to change the towel? It is best to change the towel you use daily between 6 months and 1 year. But in some situations, it is better to change it sooner. 1. If it smells bad...

If the towel does not get rid of the bad smell even after washing it well, it means that bacteria and fungus have grown. Change that towel immediately. Otherwise, rashes and pimples will appear on the face. Also, the bad smell increases in other parts of the body. Cracks occur in the legs and hands.

2. If it tears more than twice...

It is better to use a new one if the towel becomes stiff or loses its softness. Otherwise, there is a possibility of cracks and rashes on the skin. 3. Even if the color changes or stains appear...

Some stains on towels do not go away no matter how much you clean them. It means that bacteria have grown in the towels. It is better not to use them immediately.

How to keep it clean? Wash with hot water 2-3 times a week. Clean with soap or vinegar once a month. Always let the towels dry well. It is better to have separate towels for the face and body.

