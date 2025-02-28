Solo Travel Destinations: 7 Bollywood-Inspired ideas for self discovery; From Manali to Goa

Bollywood had mastered the art of portraying solo trips in the most appealing way with their stories and music that inspires living a life like them. Let's have a look at the best destination to travel solo.

Solo trips are the most reliable methods of self-discovery and self-improvement. Be it academic stress or work stress or a bad breakup hangover, solo trips can solve anything like magic. And Bollywood had mastered the art of portraying solo trips in the most appealing way with their stories and music that inspires living a life like them. It may sound weird, but it would be really helpful if you could go for a solo trip.

7 Bollywood-Inspired destinations for self discovery:

1. Ladakh: "3 Idiots" Inspiration

Do you remember the breathtaking Pangong Tso Lake from "3 Idiots"? Ladakh's stark, majestic landscapes offer a sense of soul-healing peace and relaxation.

Solo Experience:

Trekking through remote monasteries, cycling along high-altitude passes to have some adventurous clicks on your memory lane, and gazing at star-filled skies provide ample opportunities for introspection to realize how many opportunities life gives you every day.

This location is perfect for those who want to feel the vastness of the world, find peace within themselves, and find a world for them within their soul.

2. Rishikesh: "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" Vibes

Who doesn't remember the adventurous spirit of "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" in Rishikesh, with its rafting, trekking, and spiritual energy? The roles navigate their paths and also reflect on their thoughts and goals clearly.

Solo Experience:

It helps if you can include yoga and meditation retreats, experience the Ganga Aarti to gain the divine energy, and challenge yourself with white-water rafting. Rishikesh is a place to find both adrenaline and inner peace with the energies of spiritual forces.

3. Udaipur: "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" Royal Retreat

Again, "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" showed us the beauty of Udaipur from the sunsets to wedding bells. The city of lakes, with its palaces and romantic spots, is perfect for a solo regal experience to reflect on your thoughts.

Solo Experience:

Explore the City Palace, take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, and wander through the colorful markets. Udaipur offers a blend of history, culture, and energy that gives you the power to feel things within.

4. Varanasi: "Masaan" Profound Journey

The film "Masaan" beautifully portrays the spiritual depth of Varanasi. The ancient city on the Ganges offers a profound and transformative experience and enhances both mental and physical health.

Solo Experience:

Witness the Ganga Aarti and treasure the moment with you, explore the ghats, and immerse yourself in the city's unique atmosphere that you can get nowhere else. Varanasi is a place for deep reflection and a connection to ancient traditions.

5. Goa: "Dil Chahta Hai" Freedom

"Dil Chahta Hai" magically showed the carefree spirit of Goa in the best way. Its beaches, vibrant nightlife, and laid-back vibe make it ideal for solo travelers to spend time with themselves.

Solo Experience:

You can peacefully relax on the beaches, explore the Portuguese-influenced architecture for a visual treat, and enjoy the local cuisine. Goa offers a mix of relaxation and lively energy and helps you unwind.

ALSO READ: World Protein Day: Everything you need to know about daily protein intake

6. Manali: "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" Mountain Adventure

The trekking scenes in "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" show the beauty of the Himalayan foothills around Manali along with the life lessons for a love life.

Solo Experience:

The best getaway, Manali is a great location for trekking and experiencing nature by yourself. It is a place to find adventure and peace within the mountains and quiet enough to provide you the space to unwind your thoughts.

7. Shillong: "Rock On 2" Serene Escape

"Rock On 2" showcased the serene beauty of Shillong, Meghalaya. Its lush green hills, waterfalls, and pleasant climate provide a peaceful escape, and if you want to go on a self-discovery journey, this is the perfect place.

Solo Experience:

You can casually explore the local markets, visit the waterfalls, and enjoy the scenic views. Shillong offers a tranquil and refreshing solo travel experience.

ALSO READ: Dating facts: Here's why Indian Singles Choosing Concerts Over Coffee Dates

Latest Videos