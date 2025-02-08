Is drinking milk in the morning Healthy? Expert opinions you need to know

Drinking milk first thing in the morning is a common practice, from children to adults. But is it good to consume milk on an empty stomach? Let's explore expert opinions.

Experts advise against consuming milk and curd on an empty stomach. Dairy products contain natural lactic acid, which increases stomach acidity, potentially leading to gastric issues, bloating, and stomach pain. Let's examine the effects.

Avoid curd on an empty stomach. Stomach acid can kill the beneficial bacteria in curd, reducing its benefits. Combine curd with oats or fruits. It can cause heartburn, especially for those with acid reflux, and bloating due to lactic acid.

Sesame Milk

Should you drink milk on an empty stomach? It's not recommended. Some people have difficulty digesting lactose, leading to gas, bloating, and constipation. Lactose intolerance can cause diarrhea and stomach pain. Empty stomach milk consumption may also lead to gastric problems.

Experts recommend having milk after a snack, not on an empty stomach. Drinking milk before bed, with a pinch of turmeric or dry ginger powder, is beneficial for health and sleep. Consume curd with lunch and avoid it at night if possible.

Note: This information is for general knowledge. Consult a doctor for health-related concerns.

ALSO READ: Why storing raw milk in the fridge can be risky for your health and safety