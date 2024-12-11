Strong bones to Immune system: Know benefits of milk with dates before going to sleep

Milk and dates are both beneficial for our health. Health experts say that soaking dates in milk and consuming them every night before bed provides numerous benefits.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 2:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

Milk and dates are both rich in nutrients that are good for our health. That's why people consume them regularly. However, very few people consume them together. But health experts say that eating dates with milk has many benefits. They can be eaten in every season, not just specific ones. Especially in winter, health experts say that eating dates with milk is more beneficial. Let's find out how.

article_image2

Nutrients in Milk and Dates

Milk is rich in proteins, vitamin B12, calcium, and many other essential nutrients. Drinking milk strengthens our bones and reduces bone problems. It also boosts our immunity.

Dates are also rich in various nutrients that benefit our body. They contain high amounts of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and natural sugar. These protect our body from harmful free radicals. The antioxidants in dates help keep our body free from many diseases.

article_image3

Health Benefits of Consuming Dates with Milk

Strong Bones

Milk is rich in calcium, and dates are rich in minerals. Together, they help keep our bones strong and prevent bone problems. This combination is especially beneficial for children, teenagers, and the elderly.

Healthy Digestive System

Dates are high in fiber content. Therefore, it helps improve our digestion. Digestive problems like indigestion and constipation are quickly relieved by eating it.

article_image4

Milk with Dates

Boosts Energy Levels

Dates are rich in natural sugar content. So, eating them gives us instant energy. This provides relief from problems like fatigue and weakness.

Controls Blood Pressure

Dates and milk are high in potassium. This helps a lot in controlling high blood pressure. This means that the combination of dates and milk also helps reduce the risk of heart disease.

article_image5

Strengthens the Immune System

The combination of milk and dates keeps us away from many diseases. Because both milk and dates are rich in antioxidants. These help a lot in increasing our immunity power. It protects our body from many infections.

Helps in Weight Gain

Milk and dates both help those who are worried about being thin and those who are trying to gain weight. Because both of these are high in nutrients and calories. Health experts say that eating dates in milk before going to bed at night may help you gain weight.

Also, the proteins abundant in milk help keep muscles healthy and grow. Also, the vitamin C in it helps keep our skin healthy and glowing.

article_image6

Milk and Date Combinations

When can dates be added to milk?

According to health experts, dates can be soaked in milk and consumed at any time. But it is beneficial if you drink it before sleeping. Because it helps you sleep well at night.

However, both milk and dates are not healthy for everyone. Some people may be allergic to them. So, if you have any allergies, you should definitely consult a doctor before consuming milk and dates. Also, diabetic patients should not eat dates without consulting a doctor. Because the natural sugars in them may increase blood sugar.

