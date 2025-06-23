IRCTC launches 12-day 7 Jyotirlingas tour starting June 30 — Book NOW!
IRCTC offers a 12-day Bharat Gaurav train tour covering 7 Jyotirlingas, starting June 30, 2025. The pilgrimage includes visits to revered temples across multiple states, with accommodation, food, and local travel included in various packages.
IRCTC 7 Jyotirlingas Tour
With the holy month of Sawan starting July 11, IRCTC offers a special journey for spiritual seekers near Gorakhpur. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train.
This offers a 12-day pilgrimage covering 7 holy Jyotirlingas. The journey starts June 30 and ends July 11, 2025, allowing devotees to visit revered temples across multiple states.
Route and Jyotirlinga Locations
This spiritual journey covers key temples, including Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Somnath Jyotirlinga, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nashik, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Aurangabad.
Besides these seven holy sites, pilgrims will also visit Dwarkadhish Temple, Bet Dwarka, Kala Ram Temple, Panchavati, and the Signature Bridge.
Accommodation Details
The tour starts from Gorakhpur. Passengers can board/deboard at Mankapur Junction, Ayodhya Cantt, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj Sangam, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Orai, Jhansi, and Lalitpur. According to IRCTC Chief Regional Manager, Ajit Kumar Sinha, the package includes lodging, food, and local travel.
Passengers will stay in deluxe AC hotel rooms (shared/non-shared). The tour provides AC buses for local travel, and all meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner) will be vegetarian. The package costs ₹53,260 per person.
Budget and Sleeper Packages
IRCTC offers various packages. The Standard type provides budget AC hotel stays, vegetarian meals, and non-AC bus tours, costing ₹40,000 per person. The Sleeper type offers non-AC budget hotel stays (shared), non-AC meals and travel, costing ₹23,500 per person. All packages include washing/changing facilities during the journey.
EMI and Booking Process
For affordability, IRCTC offers EMI payments starting at ₹826 per month, enabling lower/middle-income groups to participate. Bookings are first-come, first-served and eligible for LTC benefits.
Interested individuals can book via the IRCTC tourism website or visit the IRCTC office in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. IRCTC continues to promote spiritual tourism by providing safe, organized, and budget-friendly travel.