Image Credit : Google

With the holy month of Sawan starting July 11, IRCTC offers a special journey for spiritual seekers near Gorakhpur. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train.

This offers a 12-day pilgrimage covering 7 holy Jyotirlingas. The journey starts June 30 and ends July 11, 2025, allowing devotees to visit revered temples across multiple states.