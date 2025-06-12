From July 1, 2025, Aadhaar verification is mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets on IRCTC. No Aadhaar link, no Tatkal tickets. Learn the step-by-step guide.

Tatkal Tickets Booking: The Ministry of Railways has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website and mobile application from July 1, 2025. If you have an IRCTC account, link it with your Aadhaar; otherwise, you won't be able to purchase Tatkal tickets.

A step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar with your IRCTC account

Step 1: Log in to your IRCTC account

First, visit the IRCTC website or open the IRCTC app on your smartphone. Log in to your account by entering your username and password. If you don't have an IRCTC account yet, you'll need to register by providing all the required information.

Step 2: Go to ‘My Profile’

After logging in to your IRCTC account, look for the ‘My Profile’ tab in the menu and click on it.

Step 3: Select ‘Aadhaar KYC’

In ‘My Profile,’ you'll find several options related to your account settings. Look for the option titled ‘Aadhaar KYC’ or similar and select it. This is where you'll begin the process of linking your Aadhaar to your IRCTC account.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number

You'll find a box where you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Make sure to enter the number correctly without any errors.

Step 5: Verify through OTP

After entering your Aadhaar number, you'll receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Enter the OTP in the provided field to verify your identity and proceed with the linking process.

Step 6: Confirmation of Aadhaar linking

Once the OTP is verified, your Aadhaar will be linked to your IRCTC account. You'll receive a message or email confirming the successful linking of your Aadhaar to your IRCTC account.